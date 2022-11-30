DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
The "IoT Integration Market Research Report by Service, Organization Size, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global IoT Integration Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation. Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the Global IoT Integration Market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Proliferation of Connected Devices to Encourage BYOD and Remote Workplace Management
- Growing Need to Align Management Strategies With Organizations' Strategic Initiatives
- Need for Reduced Downtime and Increased Operational Efficiency
Restraints
- Lack of Skills and Expertise
Opportunities
- Rapid Development of Wireless Technologies Globally
- Increasing Demand for Automation in Business Processes
- Growing Adoption of iPaaS in Organizations
Challenges
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the IoT Integration to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Service, the market was studied across Advisory Services, Application Management Services, Database & Block Storage Management Services, Device & Platform Management Services, Infrastructure & Workload Management Services, Network Management Services, Service Provisioning & Directory Management, System Design & Architecture, Testing Services, and Third Party API Management Services.
- Based on Organization Size, the market was studied across Large Enterprises and SMEs.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Energy & Utilities, Industrial Manufacturing & Automation, Smart Building & Home Automation, Smart Healthcare, Smart Retail, and Smart Transportation, Logistics, & Telematics.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the IoT Integration Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. IoT Integration Market, by Service
7. IoT Integration Market, by Organization Size
8. IoT Integration Market, by Application
9. Americas IoT Integration Market
10. Asia-Pacific IoT Integration Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa IoT Integration Market
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Usability Profiles
14. Appendix
