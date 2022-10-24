Iowa Starting Line to Host Candidate Forum With Statewide Democratic Nominees Franken, DeJear, Sand

WATERLOO, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--
COURIER and its Iowa-based newsroom Iowa Starting Line are hosting a candidate forum featuring the Democratic nominees for Senate and Governor, Admiral Mike Franken and Deidre DeJear, and State Auditor Rob Sand in Waterloo on November 4th. The event will be co-hosted by COURIER’s publisher Tara McGowan and Iowa Startling Line’s founder and Managing Editor Pat Rynard.
This is the second in-person candidate forum COURIER has hosted this cycle — following an October 19th forum in Pennsylvania with Democratic nominee for Governor Josh Shapiro.
What: COURIER + Iowa Starting Line candidate forum
Who: Democratic nominee for Senate in conversation with ISL Managing Editor Pat Rynard, Democratic nominee for Governor Deidre DeJear in conversation with ISL Senior Editor Ty Rushing, and State Auditor Rob Sand in conversation with COURIER Publisher Tara McGowan
Where: Waterloo, IA — exact location to be confirmed upon RSVP
When: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT — press can begin set up at 6:00 PM CT
RSVP: This event is open to the press, but an RSVP is required. Use this form.
About COURIER:
Courier Newsroom is building the largest left-leaning local news network in the country — neutralizing false information by delivering good, factual information directly to those stuck in right-wing echo chambers. COURIER’s network of local newsrooms is dedicated to providing honest, relevant news and stories to the communities we report from.
