CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--

IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to provide a company presentation updated for the results of the recently published Titan Project Scoping Study.

Presentation link: Here

For more information, please visit IperionX's website at: www.iperionx.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005401/en/

CONTACT: Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director

Dominic Allen, Corporate Developmentinvestorrelations@iperionx.com

+1 980 237 8900www.iperionx.com

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUSTAINABILITY NATURAL RESOURCES ENVIRONMENT MINING/MINERALS

SOURCE: IperionX Limited

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 07/07/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/07/2022 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005401/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you