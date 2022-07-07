CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to provide a company presentation updated for the results of the recently published Titan Project Scoping Study.
Presentation link: Here
For more information, please visit IperionX's website at: www.iperionx.com
