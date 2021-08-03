OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $69.8 million.
The Oxford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.33 per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.
The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $371.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, IPG said it expects revenue in the range of $350 million to $380 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $377.1 million.
IPG shares have dropped roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.
