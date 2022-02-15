OXFORD, Mass. (AP) _ IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $65.1 million.
The Oxford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.
The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $364.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $278.4 million, or $5.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, IPG said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $350 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $365.8 million.
