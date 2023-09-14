iQmetrix to Present on the Future of Telecom Retail at the 2023 Telecom Industry Address

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
Telecom retail faces a host of complexities, with multiple legacy systems and one-to-one integrations creating spaghetti-bowl tech stacks that cause a disconnected customer experience. Added to that, in recent years the sector has been hit with a global pandemic, the threat of recession, labor shortages, evolving customer demands, increasing competition, and mind-boggling new technologies.
iQmetrix, North America’s only provider of Interconnected Commerce solutions for telecom, has announced it will host the 2023 Telecom Industry Address on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11:00 am ET. Image: iQmetrix
To offer deep insight on these trends and how interconnected, streamlined technology can help telecom retailers thrive under any conditions, iQmetrix—North America’s only provider of Interconnected Commerce solutions for telecom—has announced it will host the 2023 Telecom Industry Address on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11:00 am ET.
This virtual keynote offers an unmissable overview of sector megatrends, highlights of iQmetrix’s 2023 Trends in Telecom Retail survey results, 2024 forecasts, and key barriers the sector is facing. A line-up of retail experts and telecom industry leaders will explore some of the innovations that can solve those pain points, creating uplifting experiences for telecom brands, retailers, and the end consumer.
The annual keynote is free of charge and open to all. It will be of particular benefit to telecom carriers and authorized retailers, device and accessory manufacturers, multi-carrier and national retailers, telecom-adjacent organizations and technology platforms, trade media, and more.
Stacy Hamer, Chief Operating Officer at iQmetrix, said, “We have exciting news and insights to share at the 2023 Telecom Industry Address. Our industry experts will dive into new and better ways of creating great experiences in telecom retail through technology, innovation, and collaboration. We can’t wait to see you all there.”
After 90 minutes packed with expertise and insights, attendees will come away with fresh ways of thinking about how to take their retail operations to the next level.
Members of telecom and retail industry media are welcome to attend the 2023 Telecom Industry Address, and our experts are available for interviews both before and after the event.
Registration for the 2023 Telecom Industry Address is now open. Please visit theregistration pageto reserve a spot.
About iQmetrix
iQmetrix is the only provider of Interconnected Commerce software solutions for telecom retail. Interconnected Commerce is a complete set of software and technologies that are modular, flexible, and have telecom-specific capabilities, enabling telecom retailers to provide an uplifting experience for their customers. We empower telecom retailers to transact, activate, and fulfill products, as well as operate their business, and unify the online and in-store experiences. We interconnect the entire industry, bridging carriers, retailers, manufacturers, and a huge ecosystem of vendors and external system integrations.
Since 1999, we’ve been passionate about helping the leading brands in telecom to grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise that enables them to adapt and thrive. Our solutions powered $17BN in sales last year, handling nearly 60 million invoices and 22 million activations, and are used by approximately 320,000 telecom retail professionals across 1,000 clients. iQmetrix is a privately held software-as-a-service (SaaS) company with employees in Canada, the U.S., India, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.iqmetrix.com.
