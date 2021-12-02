RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, is launching new Research Nursing and Phlebotomy services. These new services offer patients participating in clinical trials access to a global network of high-quality, credentialed professionals that provide compassionate protocol-required care within their own homes.
“We believe combining clinical research and patient care produces better patient outcomes, reduces cost of care, and advances research that will benefit patients,” said Ronan Brown, global head of IQVIA Decentralized Trial Solutions. “This is another example of IQVIA’s continued investment in patient centric research experiences to demonstrate to participants that their health needs are the top priority of sponsors.”
IQVIA Research Nursing and Phlebotomy teams can perform a variety of assessments, as well as data and specimen collection. They also support direct-to-patient delivery and administration of investigational products. Available as a stand-alone service or as part of a broader decentralized clinical trial solution, our in-house network of highly skilled healthcare professionals simplifies trial delivery, benefiting sponsors, sites, and patients. By deploying experienced mobile research teams in clinical trials, IQVIA believes it can enhance the patient experience, strengthen retention, and drive efficiency by improving protocol compliance and expanding the trial’s geographic reach.
“We’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible by delivering a flexible, reliable mobile workforce with the adaptability and scale to meet any sponsor’s requirements – small or large, local or global,” said Brown.
By adding this capability to our decentralized clinical trials offering, IQVIA can deliver nearly every component of a decentralized clinical trial, creating an even more seamless solution. Furthermore, IQVIA backs our mobile study teams with training and quality oversight, ensuring quality and driving efficiency from the first patient into the last patient out.
