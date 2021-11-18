RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Grants and Funding Management, new module within the Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) solutions portfolio. From grant submission to payment processing and closeout, IQVIA Grants and Funding Management provides life sciences companies with a solution to efficiently manage and oversee their global strategic giving programs.
“IQVIA Technologies is excited to announce our latest offering, built to transform funding request management for life sciences companies through its advanced user interface (UI) and automated end-to-end workflows,” said Michael Utell, vice president, IQVIA Commercial Compliance. “For over 15 years we have been at the forefront of grants management, driven by our deep understanding of its impact and intricacy. Expanding our focus to user experience and outcomes is essential in addressing the market needs.”
Built on IQVIA’s Orchestrated Customer Engagement Platform, the Grants and Funding Management module automates and streamlines the end-to-end grants and funding requests for medical education, charitable donations, sponsorships, patient education and other giving programs. From the funding application, approval, and review, through to payment and transparency reporting, this new module allows life sciences companies to accelerate funding requests, eliminate errors, monitor compliance, track payments, and demonstrate the impact of giving programs globally.
“With this launch, IQVIA has further expanded in the engagement management space, transforming grants and funding through streamlined workflows and automated processes. Prior to this launch, there was a need for a global grants solution focused on user experience and outcomes. Leveraging unparalleled compliance expertise, and insight into how quickly regulations change, IQVIA’s newest platform is built to evolve with industry needs, improving business efficiencies,” said Mike Townsend, IDC analyst.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 77,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.
