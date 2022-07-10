FILE - Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, speaks with deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi at Imam Khomeini Airport, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 22, 2021. Iran announced Sunday, July 10, 2022, that it has begun enriching uranium up to 20% using sophisticated centrifuges at its underground Fordo nuclear plant, state TV reported, an escalation that comes amid a standoff with the West over its tattered atomic deal. Kamalvandi said uranium enriched to 20% was collected for the first time from advanced IR-6 centrifuges on Saturday.