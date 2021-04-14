DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president says saboteurs tried to 'empty our hands' in nuclear talks; 60% enrichment 'an answer to your evilness.'
AP
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 14, 2021 @ 4:32 am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president says saboteurs tried to 'empty our hands' in nuclear talks; 60% enrichment 'an answer to your evilness.'
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.