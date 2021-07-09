North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. High around 70F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.