The "Ireland Telecoms Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Ireland's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU.
The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
This country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Full-year historical figures are supplied for the past 10 years, alongside quarterly figures for the current calendar year.
Metrics include the following:
Fixed Telecoms Market
- Connection
- Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)
- Narrowband
- VoBB
- Total broadband
- Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTP/B, BFWA and other
- IPTV
- Dial-up Internet
- Revenue and ASP
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue split by type of service: voice, broadband, dial-up Internet, business network services
- Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue
- Voice ASPU per month
- Broadband ASPU per month
- Traffic
- Fixed-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
- Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share
- Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)
Mobile Telecoms Market
- Connection
- Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)
- Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
- Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract
- 2G/3G/4G
- Handset, and split by smartphone and basic
- Handset population penetration
- Broadband
- Broadband population penetration
- Revenue and ARP
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
- Service revenue split by voice, messaging and data, and data as percentage of service revenue
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Split by voice, messaging and data
- ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract
- Traffic
- Mobile-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
- Total data traffic per connection
- Operator-Level Metrics/Market Shar
- Connections (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)
- ARPU per month
Total Telecoms Market (Fixed and Mobile
- Voice connections
- Broadband connections
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue split by voice and data
- Originated minutes
