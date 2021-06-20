MONACO (AP) — Ireland secured its place at the Tokyo Olympics with a 28-19 win against France in the men's rugby sevens qualifier final on Sunday.
Ireland trailed France 12-7 at halftime but rallied with a pair of second-half tries from Jordan Conroy.
France routed Samoa 31-0 in the semifinals at Monaco's Stade Louis II, and Ireland beat Hong Kong 28-5.
In the women's edition, France was the 51-0 runaway winner against Hong Kong. Russia thrashed Kazakhstan 38-0 in the other qualifier final to secure its Olympic debut.
The men’s rugby sevens tournament kicks off on July 26 and will be followed by the women’s competition.
