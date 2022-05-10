WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2022--
Iridian Asset Management LLC (“Iridian”), the value-oriented investment management firm focused on companies undergoing significant corporate change, has announced that 100% of its ownership and managerial responsibilities has been transferred from the firm’s founders to a long standing team of senior management and employees.
Equity ownership in Iridian has now been distributed to the next generation of firm management leaders and to the entire investment team. This broad-based ownership structure will ensure active engagement throughout the firm that fosters an environment conducive to a high level of performance with appropriate incentives for growth.
Todd Raker, Chief Executive Officer of Iridian Asset Management, said:
“Iridian has served institutional clients for more than 25 years, and we remain focused on identifying opportunities in mid-cap companies that are undergoing significant corporate change. This ownership transition creates a favorable alignment of incentives between our team and institutional clients and ensures that the company is well-positioned for future success.”
About Iridian Asset Management
Iridian Asset Management LLC is an employee-owned, value-oriented investment management firm focused on active equity investment strategies for institutional investors, including foundations and endowments, corporate and public pension funds, sub-advised and Taft Hartley funds. Iridian was founded in 1996 with a distinctive investment philosophy focusing on US listed public companies undergoing significant corporate change.
