BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.
The robotics technology company posted revenue of $365.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.4 million.
IRobot expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $3.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion.
IRobot shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $88.83, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.
