BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Friday reported a loss of $43.4 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.60. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 35 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.59 per share.
The robotics technology company posted revenue of $255.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.1 million.
