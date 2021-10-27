BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $57.2 million.
The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.67 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.
The robotics technology company posted revenue of $440.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $424.9 million.
IRobot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.74 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRBT