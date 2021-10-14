HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2021--
Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets, today announced that the Washington Business Journal has highly ranked Iron Bow in two categories. First, Iron Bow made the list as #23 in overall Largest Private Companies in Greater D.C. and secondly, as #2 in Largest Cybersecurity Companies in Greater D.C. The lists are ranked by total 2020 revenue and 2020 metro-area revenue, respectively.
In addition to a number of other technology solution areas, Iron Bow continues to provide cybersecurity solutions to help protect enterprises against an ever-evolving threat landscape, including network and endpoint defense, data protection, network vulnerability assessments, threat visibility response, secure hosted collaboration solutions, and more.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized among the largest private entities in the greater D.C. area,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “It’s a testament to our steadfast growth and commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies to clients so they can enjoy successful business outcomes.”
The complete list of the Largest Private Companies in Greater D.C. is available in the September 17, 2021 issue of the Washington Business Journal and the list for Largest Cybersecurity Companies in Greater D.C. is available in the October 8, 2021 issue.
About the Washington Business Journal
The Washington Business Journal provides breaking news on the latest events in the surrounding Greater D.C. Area. Washington Business Journal’s Book of Lists provides readers with more than 1,000 of the hottest area companies in their fields, by ranking.
About Iron Bow Technologies
Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. For more information, visit ironbow.com.
