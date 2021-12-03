SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 3, 2021--
Iron Creek Partners LLC (“ Iron Creek ”), a private investment firm based in Santa Fe, NM, today announced the acquisition of Credential Check Corporation (“ CredentialCheck ” or the “Company”), a leading provider of employment background screening and drug testing services to employers across the country. Iron Creek led the investment group, which also included Main Street Capital Corporation. The transaction, which provided growth capital to the Company’s balance sheet, closed in August 2021.
“We have been following CredentialCheck’s success for some time and are excited to have the opportunity to partner with their exceptional leadership team to establish a foundation for the Company’s next chapter,” said John Bingaman, Managing Principal of Iron Creek. “CredentialCheck and its management team have done a fantastic job building a differentiated business in a competitive industry, delivering reliable and accurate information in exceptionally short timeframes. We look forward to supporting CredentialCheck as they develop new products and services to help customers make their hiring decisions with the most accurate information possible.”
“The CredentialCheck team is delighted to have Iron Creek as a partner moving forward,” said Nicole Kiefer, President of Credential Check Corporation. “The Iron Creek team has a strong history of successfully guiding and supporting its portfolio companies through periods of expansion, and we’re excited to collaborate with their team as we look towards the next phase of growth for CredentialCheck.
“Since 1984, CredentialCheck has partnered with companies big and small to sift through the noise to provide the facts that employers need to make some of their most crucial decisions,” Kiefer added. “With the support of Iron Creek—both financially and otherwise—we will be in a great position to continue enhancing our service offerings, delivering thorough and timely results, and most importantly, exceeding our clients’ expectations so that they can make those decisions confidently and without delay.”
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Locke Lord LLP advised Iron Creek in the transaction.
Credential Check Corporation ( www.credentialcheck.com ) is a leading provider of employment background screening and drug testing services to employers across the country. Founded in 1984, CredentialCheck has thousands of customers across the finance, manufacturing, food and retail, healthcare, and staffing industries.
Iron Creek ( www.ironcreek.com ) is a sector-focused, stage-independent private investment firm based in Santa Fe, NM, seeking attractive investment opportunities primarily in the software, data, communications, and business services industries. Iron Creek seeks to partner with strong management teams and to support its portfolio companies’ growth by leveraging its network of relationships and its sector experience.
