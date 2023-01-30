BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023--

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, today announced the tax treatment for all 2022 distributions on its common stock.

 

 

 

 

Form 1099

Box 1a

 

Form 1099

Box 1b

 

Form 1099

Box 2a

 

Form 1099

Box 2b

 

Form 1099

Box 2f

 

Form 1099

Box 3

 

Form 1099

Box 5

Payment

Date

 

Total

Distribution

 

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

 

Qualified

Taxable

Dividend (1)

 

Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution

 

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain (2)

 

Section 897

Capital Gain (2)

 

Return of

Capital

 

Section

199A

Dividend (1)

 

 

($ per share)

 

($ per share)

 

($ per share)

 

($ per share)

 

($ per share)

 

($ per share)

 

($ per share)

 

($ per share)

Jan 6, 2022

$0.618500

 

$0.559110

 

$0.000000

 

$0.059390

 

$0.016923

 

$0.059226

 

$0.000000

 

$0.559110

Apr 6, 2022

$0.618500

 

$0.559110

 

$0.000000

 

$0.059390

 

$0.016923

 

$0.059226

 

$0.000000

 

$0.559110

Jul 6, 2022

$0.618500

 

$0.559110

 

$0.000000

 

$0.059390

 

$0.016923

 

$0.059226

 

$0.000000

 

$0.559110

Oct 4, 2022

$0.618500

 

$0.559110

 

$0.000000

 

$0.059390

 

$0.016923

 

$0.059226

 

$0.000000

 

$0.559110

Jan 5, 2023 (3)

$0.120354

 

$0.108797

 

$0.000000

 

$0.011557

 

$0.003293

 

$0.011525

 

$0.000000

 

$0.108797

Totals

$2.594354

 

$2.345237

 

$0.000000

 

$0.249117

 

$0.070985

 

$0.248429

 

$0.000000

 

$2.345237

(1)

Qualified Taxable Dividend and Section 199A Dividend are subsets of, and included in, Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and Section 897 Capital Gain are subsets of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distribution.

(3)

Cash distributions paid on January 5, 2023 with a record date of December 15, 2022 were $0.618500 per share, of which $0.120354 per share has been treated as a 2022 distribution and $0.498146 per share will be treated as a 2023 distribution for federal income tax purposes. Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 857(b)(9), a portion of these distributions made in January is required to be included in the taxpayer's 2022 taxable income. The remaining amount will be subject to taxation in 2023.

If you held common stock of Iron Mountain in your name at any time during 2022, an IRS Form 1099-DIV will be provided to you by Computershare, Iron Mountain's transfer agent. If you held shares in "street name" during 2022, the IRS form provided by your bank, brokerage firm or nominee may report only the gross distributions paid to you. Therefore, you may need the information included in this press release to properly complete your federal tax return.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal treatment.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005499/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations:Gillian Tiltman

Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Gillian.Tiltman@ironmountain.com

(617) 286-4881Sarah Barry

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Sarah.Barry@ironmountain.com

(617) 237-6597

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS HARDWARE

SOURCE: Iron Mountain Incorporated

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 01/30/2023 04:10 PM/DISC: 01/30/2023 04:11 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005499/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you