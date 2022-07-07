 Iron Path Capital Adds Seasoned Specialty Chemicals Executive Ted Clark to Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
Iron Path Capital, a private equity firm focused on healthcare and specialty industrials, today announced the addition of Ted Clark as a partner to lead investment initiatives with a focus on high-quality businesses in the specialty industrials sector. Clark joins Iron Path after stepping down as EVP and chief operating officer and transitioning to an advisory role with H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL), a global specialty chemical company founded in 1887. Clark joined H.B. Fuller following its 2017 acquisition of Royal Adhesives and Sealants (a platform Clark founded with Quad-C Management in 2003), where he served as president and CEO.
“Before joining H.B. Fuller, I spent nearly 15 years working with world-class private equity firms including Quad-C, Arsenal and American Securities,” Clark said. “I was attracted to Iron Path because of its unique strategy in the lower middle-market, its highly capable team, and its differentiated approach to private equity partnerships. I’m excited to lead deals in specialty industrials to help founders and management teams scale great businesses.”
Scott Mraz, Iron Path Capital co-founder and managing partner, commented: “Rob and I have worked with Ted on several investment initiatives over the last two decades. Ted is a very accomplished operating executive with a unique blend of strategy, M&A execution, and people development capabilities.”
Iron Path Capital was founded in 2021 and has grown to nine investment professionals. The firm has made three platform investments in Emergence Health (urgent care), Versant Diagnostics (anatomic pathology) and Capitol Pain Institute (interventional pain management). Iron Path is a private equity sponsor focused on control buyouts in lower middle-market companies across the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors.
Rob Reistetter, Iron Path Capital co-founder and Managing Partner, added: “We are building a differentiated firm with a unique blend of talent from private equity, M&A, consulting, and operations backgrounds. As a seasoned operating executive with an extensive background in business building and M&A, Ted augments our firm’s capabilities and makes Iron Path Capital a preferred partner for founders and management teams in the lower middle-market.”
Iron Path Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm focused on lower-middle-market investments across the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors. With offices in Nashville, TN and Charlottesville, VA, Iron Path Capital supports its partners with capital, operating expertise, business development, and industry relationships to achieve significant scale. Iron Path Capital selects companies with stable cash flows, superior management teams, strong performance trajectories, and multiple vectors for growth, both organic and through consolidation. For more information, visit ironpathcapital.com.
