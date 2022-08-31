MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--
IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective Defense℠, today announced that its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results will be released Wednesday, September 14, 2022, after market close. Following the press release, IronNet management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Fiscal 2023 Q2 Earnings Call
Date:
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET
Webcast:
Dial-in number:
201-689-7807
A replay will be posted after the conference call.
About IronNet
Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: “IRNT”) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. For more information, visit www.ironnet.com.
