BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $391.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 34 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $104 million in the period.
Ironwood shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRWD