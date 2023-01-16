DALLAS - January 16, 2023 - ( Newswire.com )
The nation's most unique veteran support organization - one designed to bring veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide - will hold its national leadership conference in Dallas January 19-22.
The 2023 Irreverent Warriors (IW) National Leadership Conference will feature guest speakers and panelists from the military, academia, and the private sector - and will provide professional development and best practices to more than 125 Irreverent Warriors chapter leaders from across the organization.
Confirmed attendees include:
- The Honorable Patrick J. Murphy, the 32nd Undersecretary of the U.S. Army and the first veteran of the Iraq War elected to Congress
- Dr. Craig Bryan, a board-certified clinical psychologist, who is nationally recognized for his research in suicide prevention
- Waco Hoover, chief executive officer of VET Tv, an advisor at Founders Factory, a London-based venture capital firm; and Irreverent Warriors board member
- Curtez Riggs, veteran entrepreneur and founder of the Military Influencer Conference
- Sgt 1st Class Michael Barin, a career Soldier who provides oversight and guides the implementation of Ready and Resilient Training across the U.S. Army
- Sgt. Garrett Paulson, the 2022 U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
"We're incredibly excited to bring our IW national leaders together again," said Irreverent Warriors President and CEO Cindy McNally. "We're really looking forward to spending time together - learning, talking, and growing - and continuing to build the community we know saves lives."
Since 2015, Irreverent Warriors has brought more than 55,000 veterans and military service members together at events in more than 150 cities worldwide. These entertaining and highly addictive events provide unconventional therapy to our veterans and military and introduce them to a life-changing network.
ABOUT IRREVERENT WARRIORS
Irreverent Warriors, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization based in California, has built a community of veterans using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent suicide. IW brings the community together at therapeutic events across the country and works with other veteran organizations that provide services such as job placement, training, housing, service dogs, and more. Visit Irreverent Warriors on the web to learn more -- and join our communities on our Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter pages. For media queries, contact Balanced Communications Group: media@balancedcommunicationsgroup.com.
Contact Information:
Teresa Salinas
media@balancedcommunicationsgroup.com
Press Release Service by Newswire.com
Original Source: Irreverent Warriors Announces 2023 National Leadership Conference
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.