When authorities released the name, ethnicity and first details about the alleged gunman who killed eight people at the Allen Premium Outlets, questions soon emerged on social media about how a Hispanic person might hold neo-Nazi and extremist views.
One Twitter user wrote, “This seems like misdirection to me. A Hispanic, white supremacist? I think they are mutually exclusive.”
Is it unusual for a Hispanic person to adopt white supremacist beliefs?
The Dallas Morning News spoke with several experts who have studied extremism, the role of race and ethnicity in racism, the history of racism among Hispanic people dating back to the conquest of Mexico by the Spanish and a lack of access to mental health care. They say a cocktail of elements could combine to cause a person of any race to assume extremist positions, with some cases further aggravated by misinformation and the massive explosion of anti-Black and antisemitic positions in recent years.
In the case of Latinos, there is also the fact that some Hispanic Americans identify as white and, not being accepted by other groups, seek a sense of belonging.
“He just happens to be Latino,” said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University. “You can check enough boxes, like to be Latino and be anti-Black, anti-gay, anti-Jewish, anti-drag or neo-Nazi. And now there’s a subculture available for you in a way that hasn’t before.”
There are a lot of different paths to radicalization, the experts said. In many cases, it largely depends on personal circumstances, explained senior research fellow Mark Pitcavage with the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism.
Pitcavage gave examples of how individuals who become white supremacists get recruited by people they know pretty well, somebody they trust or someone they look up to.
Social media posts shared by the alleged gunman who also wounded seven people on May 6 show admiration for neo-Nazis and sympathy for a violently misogynistic movement. He had tattoos of a swastika and SS lightning bolt and wore an “RWDS” patch, which stands for “Right Wing Death Squad.”
Authorities have released few specifics about the motive behind the attack, the gunman’s family history or anything that might explain the social media posts. But for public acts of symbolic violence to occur, Levin explained, several factors must combine, including ideology, psychological distress and a desire for revenge.
“Forget about ethnicity,” said Levin. “If you check enough of those checkboxes, there will be a space for you in the umbrella of the fragmented, syncretic set of hatreds, a la carte.”
Although they are isolated cases, it is possible for Latinos to support neo-Nazi ideas and have far-right thoughts, Levin said. “I’ve seen them at neo-Nazi rallies and there they are, even though they themselves are the target of white supremacist hatred.”
People in violent far-right extremist movements also can exhibit machismo and be misogynistic, and are often deeply devoted to traditions and values such as the church, the family, or being against gay people and having racist beliefs. Those elements are present in some sectors of Latin American societies and, therefore, among some descendants in the United States.
A small but growing number of individuals with Hispanic backgrounds are spreading racist and hateful messages.
For example, Nick Fuentes is a white supremacist online streamer who advocates pulling the Republican Party further to the extreme right. His father is half-Mexican American.
A former leader of the Proud Boys, the far-right group known for its misogynistic views, is Enrique Tarrio, a Cuban American. Tarrio was convicted of obstruction of law enforcement and destruction of government property during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
In February, Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime for attacking an Asian family he believed was responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic because he thought they were Chinese, according to the Department of Justice.
Mental health
While Hispanic people may be just as likely to be radicalized as people from other backgrounds, there is evidence that not all Hispanic people have access to the same mental health care as other people.
“If all this adds up in a person who is twisted” in a nation that neglects mental health in an age where people are easily united “in an amorphous movement where nobody knows each other and they only talk about the hatreds they have — the result can be a violent expression,” Levin said.
An Army official who declined to be named has previously told The News that the Allen shooter was terminated from the U.S. Army in 2008 after just three months under a regulation related to a host of possible physical or mental conditions.
Hispanic people face several barriers that can make it difficult to access mental health care, according to the Office of Minority Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reasons cited range from the taboo that one should not talk about emotional crises outside the family circle to the lack of economic resources or a lack of time for therapy.
Hispanic Americans are behind their white and Black peers when it comes to seeking or receiving any mental health treatment, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
In the U.S., there are about 5,000 Hispanic psychologists, who account for 5% of the country’s psychologists, according to Census data published by the American Psychological Association. But 19% of the country’s population is Hispanic.
Geography can also be a factor in access to mental health. Texas received an overall ranking of 46 in 2023, in the annual “State of Mental Health in America” assessment by Mental Health America, a nonprofit advocating for people with mental illness.
“The bottom line is that there are a lot of different ways that people can get caught up in something like this,” Pitcavage said. “Based on their psychology and their personality, the people around them, their situation and society, or other issues and it’s just unfortunate when all the windows in the slot machine line up with cherries.”
History of racism in the Hispanic culture
As a few details emerged about the alleged shooter’s background, social media users started to note how Hispanic people have a history of racism, often aimed at those who don’t look like them, just as with other races.
For example, a person wrote on Twitter, “He was a white supremacist. Many Mexicans hate their own skin color and ethnicity. I’m Mexican and you don’t have any idea how racist we are with each other and there are many groups in Mexico who support Nazi views. Yeah, as stupid as it sounds.”
Michael Philips, senior research fellow at the Clements Center for Southwest Studies at SMU, explained the history of these issues can be traced back to when Mexico was dominated by Spain and the role of criollos, people of Spanish descent born in Latin America.
Those who claimed to be “pure Spanish” exploited and dominated Indigenous people. Many wanted to eliminate the natives, said Philips, author of White Metropolis: Race, Ethnicity, and Religion in Dallas, 1841-2001.
“It’s easy to figure out what the incentive is: That there was a big disability legally, financially and socially, to be classified as nonwhite,” said Philips.
Skin colorism issues and the “blanqueamiento movement” started to make strong inroads into society by the late 1800s in Mexico. People promoted themselves because of their light skin color, climbing the racial hierarchy by marrying white people and using their whiteness to claim superiority, said Philips.
On his social media posts, the alleged Allen shooter described himself as ashamed of his Hispanic heritage. He wrote that he became “a full-blown white supremacist” after joining the Army and meeting a white supremacist.
Racism among Hispanic people has been documented all across Latin America and brought to the U.S. as part of some people’s personal identity and as a way to fit into the Anglo community, said Philips.
“Some people in the community think that white equals American,” said Philips. “Identifying with whiteness is a means of securing your relationship with the nation, that you belong here. I think that’s a big motive in contemporary politics.”
