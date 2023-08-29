Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is keeping his gavel and adding–perhaps– a black robe.
As the president of the Senate, Patrick is described as the most powerful legislative force in Texas.
Now he’ll preside over the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, where the fate of the embattled Republican is in the hands of 30 senators.
Aside from Paxton, Patrick’s actions during the trial could be the most analyzed. Like any judge, his rulings could impact the trial’s outcome and have lasting political ramifications.
A conviction would rile conservative activists and voters who already are threatening retribution in the 2024 elections, putting Patrick in the crosshairs of those who typically hold him in high esteem.
An acquittal, particularly after the presentation of damning evidence, could cost Republicans in a general election should voters — outraged by the attorney general’s activities and the Senate’s decision — want to strike a political blow.
“He’s been above the fray to this point,” said Jerry Polinard, professor emeritus at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. “Given his ties with Paxton and his supporters and his standing as the most powerful figure in Texas politics, it will be interesting to see how he handles the trial as it unfolds.”
The spotlight is on Patrick, many Texas political observers say.
“Any mistake or any sense of the trial being unfair puts the entire impeachment process at risk,” Republican political consultant Matthew Langston said.
But the lieutenant governor could be a political loser no matter how the trial unfolds, notes Matt Angle, director of the Democratic research group called the Lone Star Project.
“If Paxton goes, then it is going to be viewed that Patrick pushed him. If he doesn’t, it’s viewed that Patrick didn’t want him convicted,” Angle said. “He’s in a box, even though he doesn’t want to admit it.”
A former adviser to Patrick says he’s up for the challenge.
He’ll also have help. On Monday, Patrick appointed former Fifth Court of Appeals Justice Lana Myers, a veteran Dallas County judge, to assist him in presiding over the trial.
“His first and foremost goal is to conduct a fair and unbiased trial and to preside over a process that reflects the integrity of the Senate — and the people of Texas,” said Sherry Sylvester, a former senior adviser for Patrick. “This is a historic event, and he is embracing the challenge.”
Sylvester points to his handling of the Senate process in developing trial rules as an example of his fairness.
“I know the lieutenant governor has worked harder to prepare for this than anything I have ever seen him study for — and he’s meticulous about preparation in everything he does,” she said.
Political donations raises questions
Though Patrick has been quiet since issuing a gag order for the trial, he’s created controversy by accepting a loan from a pro-Paxton political action committee.
Campaign finance records show Defend Texas Liberty PAC, a group that attacked the House investigation that led to Paxton’s impeachment, gave Patrick’s campaign a $2 million loan and a $1 million donation in late June.
Reelected in 2022, Patrick won’t have a political opponent until 2026, which adds to the controversy created by the large but legal donations.
Citing the gag order, Patrick’s campaign team has not commented on the donation.
“I’d like to think Dan’s going to play this straight, but that’s a lot of money and it could not have come at a worst time, if you’re trying to avoid skepticism,” said Dr. Bob Deuell, a former state senator from Greenville.
Former state Rep. David Simpson wrote in the Longview News-Journal that the “appearance of this PAC’s ploy and the acceptance of the money are alarming.”
“They remind us of the fragility of free government,” he wrote.
“Buy the truth, and sell it not,” he added.
“It’s not a good look for Patrick regardless, and it’s especially a bad look if the end result is acquittal,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.
Subhead: House versus Senate?
The Paxton trial could highlight differences between the House and Senate.
Patrick has been a critic of House Speaker Dade Phelan, blaming the Republican for not pushing across legislation favored in the Senate, including a voucher-like program that would help pay for students to attend private schools. A special session on that issue is expected to convene in October.
If Paxton is acquitted, House members who wanted removal from office could retaliate by sinking school choice legislation. Members have already made it clear the issue has a difficult hurdle in the House.
Though Paxton has served in both chambers, he identifies most with the Senate, which is believed to be more conservative. While in the House he made an unsuccessful run for Speaker.
“There’s just no doubt that the House has more flavors of liberalism in its leadership than the Senate,” said conservative radio talk show host Mark Davis. “Dade Phelan is not Dan Patrick.”
Bill Miller, a lobbyist and political consultant, said the Senate is more conservative and less likely to convict Paxton.
“There will also be a reluctance to convict a former colleague,” he said.
Miller added that Patrick didn’t have to convey his feelings about the process.
Besides, Miller said, Republicans can figure out where Patrick stands.
“To use a gambling term: Patrick is the house and they know he’s the house. He doesn’t have to tell them anything.”
Miller added: “The question will be can you count to nine, which is how many Republicans you need to convict.”
Deuell agreed that Patrick could get Paxton acquitted without much effort.
“I don’t like the way he bullies the Senate,” he said. “One would ask if that’s gonna happen behind closed doors.”
Democratic Party consultant Colin Strother, who has had senators as his clients, said it appears Gov. Abbott has moved beyond Paxton and in his view is looking to clean up the office with Angela Colmenero, his longtime aide that he appointed to lead the office until Paxton’s fate is known.
“Clearly the governor has moved on from Paxton,” Strother said. “It will be interesting to see if Patrick follows his lead or tries to bail out Paxton, given the some of the donations that were made.”
“He’s going to tread very carefully here,” he added. “The safe ground for him is to follow the evidence and follow the fact trail and let the members vote their conscience, which is a departure from how he normally does things.”
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.