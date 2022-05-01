The organizers of one farm-oriented festival in Northern California appear to be trying to save another popular event.
The Noceti Group, organizer of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, announced on Facebook on Sunday that it intends to save the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.
Organizers of the popular Bay Area food and entertainment festival had announced in April they intended to shut down the event, according to the Gilroy Dispatch newspaper.
Details were sparse about the festival's apparent comeback.
"We heard the extremely sad news that the Gilroy Garlic Festival will not be holding their annual big Garlic festival. We just couldn't let that happen!" read a post on the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival's Facebook page. "The Noceti Group is thrilled to announce we will be hosting the Garlic Festival this year. More details to come soon! Stay tuned!"
Gilroy Garlic Festival organizers cited the COVID-19 pandemic and "prohibitve insurance requirements by the city of Gilroy" in their decision to stop hosting the large-scale event of years past, according to the Dispatch. The festival has been held for 42 years.
According to the festival's website, a golf tournament is still on schedule for June 24 and a concert will be held at the Clos La Chance Winery on July 13.
