DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 21, 2023--
Island, the leader and pioneer in the Enterprise Browser market, today announced an advanced set of powerful and profoundly simple productivity tools for its award-winning Enterprise Browser, setting a new standard for workplace productivity.
These new capabilities will help companies dramatically streamline onboarding users, including contractors and third parties; speed up and improve customer satisfaction for frontline customer operations; significantly optimize workflows; and make employees across the enterprise more efficient and productive.
“Historically, the browser has been viewed as a relatively unimportant, passive display and navigation tool,” said Mike Fey, Island CEO and Co-Founder. “But in today’s workplace, the browser has become the point of impact where nearly all work is done. That’s why we’ve designed the Island Enterprise Browser with not only fundamental security controls and governance built-in, but also with a host of unique customizable productivity and user experience enhancements. These powerful new features represent the next leap in enterprise productivity.”
Productivity Enhancements for the Island Enterprise Browser
- Workspace Launch Page provides users with a custom homepage — tailored for individual roles, groups, and workplace locations — that serves up the specific workplace apps they need to be productive. It also includes contextual search of the given workspace so employees can navigate quickly to apps, history, and open tabs.
- Smart Clipboard is a contextually aware, multi-entry intelligent clipboard that puts relevant information at workers’ fingertips. Front-line sales support, customer service agents and others now have immediate access, via one screen, to all the data needed to quickly and effectively serve customers. In addition, Smart Clipboard protects sensitive data by governing where data and screenshots can be pasted.
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) enables organizations to modify SaaS or web app workflows without touching underlying code — for example, modernizing legacy apps with multi-factor authentication, removing obsolete fields, or selectively hiding actions or data for certain user groups. This provides enterprise teams with a degree of power and flexibility that simply wasn’t viable until now.
- Browser Sync keeps bookmarks, preferences, tabs, history and more synchronized across all devices so workers can be productive, anywhere; a similar but faster experience to having your new smartphone automatically mirror your previous one. This allows workers to begin their work in one place, and pickup their work seamlessly in another place. Unlike consumer browsers, all synced data stays within enterprise control and is never shared with advertisers.
- Digital Employee Experience dashboard provides granular metrics to help administrators identify and remediate application or network performance issues.
- Island AI Assistant puts the power of AI-enabled conversational chat at users’ fingertips inside their workflow while improving results based on contextual, task-based awareness, enabling workers to quickly research and summarize content, check code for bugs, generate ideas, and much more.
- Familiar Chromium User Interface ensures users have a natural browsing experience with zero learning curve and no added latency. Unlike virtualization or remote browser isolation (RBI) technologies, the Island Enterprise Browser offers direct application access without adding additional network hops that can degrade performance.
The Island Enterprise Browser is used across all industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, aviation, and technology. Learn more about how customers are transforming the employee experience while improving security and IT operations with Island.
The Island Enterprise Browser
The Island Enterprise Browser is the desktop of the future, enabling organizations to protect users and data at the very point where they interact with SaaS and internal web applications. Using the Island Enterprise Browser, security teams fully control the last mile, from basic protections such as copy, paste, download, upload, and screenshot capture, to more advanced security demands such as data redaction, watermarking and multi-factor authentication insertion. This opens up unprecedented opportunities across a growing number of enterprise use cases, including securing critical SaaS and internal web applications from data leakage, safe access for contractors and BYOD workers, and full governance over privileged user accounts. It also delivers a native user experience for the hybrid worker in contrast to costly and poor-performing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), while supporting built-in safe browsing, web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, and Zero Trust network access at much lower cost.
About Island
Island is the developer of the Enterprise Browser – the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Led by experienced leaders of the enterprise security and browser technology space and backed by leading venture funds – Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, and Stripes – Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world. Island is based in Dallas with research and development in Tel Aviv and can be reached at info@island.io or (866) 832-7114.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005226/en/
CONTACT: Andy Shane
Big Valley Marketing for Island
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET SECURITY DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Island
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/21/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 03/21/2023 10:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005226/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.