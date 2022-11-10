DALLAS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--
Island, the leader and pioneer in the Enterprise Browser market, today announced an extension of its Series B with a $60M investment led by Georgian. This investment will further fuel Island’s mission to reshape the future of work by redefining the role of the browser for the enterprise. By embedding the core needs of the enterprise in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control over the last mile of user interaction with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and web applications, enabling a simpler and stronger security posture, while improving productivity for users as well as IT and security organizations. SC Magazine recently named the Island Enterprise Browser the Best Enterprise Security Product of the Year.
Georgian’s investment extends Island’s previously announced Series B financing round, led by existing investor Insight Partners, with participation from Stripes and Sequoia, as well as strategic investor Cisco Investments. It reaffirms Island’s valuation of $1.3B and adds to Island’s already considerable cash reserves.
In addition to funding, Georgian will contribute expertise in deep data science to further accelerate the security and productivity functionality of the Island Enterprise Browser.
“The market adoption of our technology has been exciting, and being able to further validate our valuation, even with the headwinds facing the broader market, is an honor,” said Mike Fey, Island CEO and Co-Founder. “This most recent investment adds to our considerable war chest, and we see great opportunity to leverage it to expand our leadership position and continue to bring game-changing value to our customers. We are grateful to all of our investors for their belief in, and support of, Island, and excited to bring on another very strong partner in Georgian.”
“The Island Enterprise Browser is helping some of the world’s largest companies improve both enterprise security and user experience,” said Steve Leightell, Lead Investor at Georgian. “Island is leading one of the biggest enterprise software replacement cycles that we’ve seen. Their experienced team is uniquely built to ensure Island becomes the enterprise browser of choice. We’re thrilled to be on the journey with them.”
The Island Enterprise Browser
The Island Enterprise Browser is the desktop of the future, enabling organizations to protect users and data at the very point where they interact with SaaS and internal web applications. Using The Island Enterprise Browser, security teams fully control the last mile, from basic protections such as copy, paste, download, upload, and screenshot capture, to more advanced security demands such as data redaction, watermarking and multi-factor authentication insertion. This opens up unprecedented opportunities across a growing number of enterprise use cases, including securing critical SaaS and internal web applications from data leakage, safe access for contractors and BYOD workers, and full governance over privileged user accounts. It also delivers a native user experience for the hybrid worker in contrast to costly and poor-performing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), while supporting built-in safe browsing, web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, and Zero Trust network access at much lower cost.
About Island
Island is the developer of the Enterprise Browser – the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Led by experienced leaders of the enterprise security and browser technology space and backed by leading venture funds – Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, and Stripes – Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world. Island is based in Dallas with research and development in Tel Aviv and can be reached at info@island.io or (866) 832-7114.
About Georgian
Georgian is a fintech company investing in high-growth software companies that harness the power of data in a trustworthy way. Georgian is building a platform to provide a better experience of growth capital to software company CEOs and their teams. Georgian’s platform is designed to identify and accelerate the best growth-stage software companies, taking an intelligent, data-first approach to solving the key challenges CEOs face as they grow their businesses. Based in Toronto, Georgian’s team brings together software entrepreneurs, machine learning experts, experienced operators, and investment professionals. For more information, visit https://georgian.io/.
