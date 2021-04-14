EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders and forward Collin Adams have agreed to a two-year, two-way contract beginning in 2021-22.
The Islanders announced the deal on Wednesday.
Adams completed a four-year career at North Dakota this past season, setting career highs in goals (14), assists (20) and points (34) in 29 games. The 22-year-old ranked second on the Fighting Hawks in each of those categories and led all players on the team with a plus-22 rating.
A native of Brighton, Michigan, Adams had 33 goals and 44 assists in 122 college games.
Adams was selected by the Islanders in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.
