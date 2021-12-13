DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
The "Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market is expected to grow from $2.36 billion in 2020 to $2.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The market is expected to reach $4.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.4%.
Major players in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market are Alere, Biomeriux, Qiagen and Becton, Dickinson and Company.
The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market consists of sales of isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies and related services. The services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies are used to amplify DNA sequence from two different nucleic acids segments at the constant temperature.
The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market covered in this report is segmented by product into instrument, reagent. It is also segmented by end-user into hospital, reference laboratories, others; by technology into NASBA, HAD and by application into blood screening, infectious disease diagnostics, cancer.
The market for isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology is strictly regulated by stringent regulatory policies that govern the functioning, approvals and standards set for the manufacturers of this market. These regulations discourage companies to invest in new products for research and development or enter new markets.
For example, the administration of US food and drugs (USFDA) requires multi-laboratory validation of a loop-mediating isothermal amplification which takes twice as much time as the Commission for European regulatory to review the process. Long regulatory procedures delay the scope for further study of the safety and efficacy of devices and affects the operating cycle of the vendors thereby adversely affecting the growth of the market.
Nanostructures are being incorporated to in vitro diagnostics and in vitro rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) in order to improve existing tests and make them more effective or create innovative diagnostic test approaches that are incorporated in point-of-care applications. Nanostructures/nanotechnology uses nanoparticles to enhance the action of the drug in treatment and nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale.
For instance, a range of RDTs have been developed to diagnose syphilis such as AccuBioTech (Accu-Tell Rapid Syphilis Test), Alere, Inc. (Alere Determine), Alere/Standard Diagnostics (SD Syphilis 3.0), The Tulip Group/Qualpro (Syphicheck - WB), Cypress Diagnostics (Syphilis Rapid Test), and Omega Diagnostics (Visitect Syphilis). These RDTs allow patients to be diagnosed at the point-of-care (POC).
The incidence of infectious diseases such as H. influenzae, S. pneumonia (respiratory tract infections), N. gonorrhoeae, C. trachomatis (genital infections), and TB are increasing and require isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) to diagnose them. Increase in infectious or chronic disease drives the demand for diagnosing through isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market Characteristics
3. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
5. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Instrument
- Reagent
6.2. Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Hospital
- Reference Laboratories
- Others
6.3. Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- NASBA
- HAD
6.4. Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Blood Screening
- Infectious disease diagnostics
- Cancer
7. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Alere
- Biomeriux
- Qiagen
- Becton, Dickinson & Company
- Hologica
- Lucigen
- Quidel Corporation
- New England Biolabs
- Nugen
- Ustar Biotechnologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- BioHelix
- Meridian Bioscience
- New England Biolabs Inc.
- Novartis Diagnostics
- Sharp Corp
- Sony Corp
- Panasonic
- Toshiba Corp
- Rohm
- PhilipsHologic-Gen-Probe
- BetaLED
- Avago technologies
- Grifols
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5nb4q
