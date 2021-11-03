SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021--
ISOutsource announced today it is redefining the Managed Service Provider model by augmenting core IT services with Cybersecurity and Strategic consulting services. ISOutsource’s vCISOs (Virtual Chief Information Security Officers) and vCIOs (Virtual Chief Information Officers) along with GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) experts offer a roadmap for clients to transform from a reactive view of technology to a transformational view. A proactive outlook to Cybersecurity and a gamut of offerings around business productivity applications puts ISOutsource in a league of their own.
Covid-19 was a wake-up call to many businesses who were entirely reactive in their approach to adopting technology. The pandemic pushed organizations to quickly adopt technology as a way to survive in the new market landscape. ISOutsource provided not only technology support to over 650 clients, but also consultative services on everything from remote management to cybersecurity incident prevention to budgeting and strategy.
As many organizations reimagine their technology approach on the heels of the pandemic, ISOutsource is restructuring its core offerings to fully address its client’s long-term technology needs. This milestone is a major move for ISOutsource on its mission to provide innovative and strategic technology solutions to strengthen communities one business at a time.
“Every industry vertical is being transformed by technology and this trend will only continue to accelerate,” says Naveen Rajkumar, CEO at ISOutsource. “For many companies that don’t have all the right technology resources in-house, a traditional MSP provider isn’t enough. That’s why we are redefining ourselves to offer the full spectrum of technology innovation, helping our clients not only stay current, but succeed.”
ISOutsource is organized to help businesses move up the technology maturity ladder with vCIO, Consultant, and Engineering teams. The vCIO (Virtual Chief Information Officers) team provides clients with Business Technology Assessments, Technology Planning, Budgeting, Risk Management and Compliance. The Consultant team advises clients on their scalability, security, collaboration, productivity, and data needs and objectives. And the Engineering team implements the required technology tools and frameworks to help clients realize the full potential of their business.
“This is only the beginning of our growth and service offering,” Rajkumar added. “As we continue to listen to our clients and their communities, we’re evolving to address every need, so they can thrive and do so securely.”
To learn more about ISOutsource’s MSP model, click here.
About ISOutsource
ISOutsource is a modern technology consulting firm helping businesses harness the power of technology. We partner with our clients to provide strategic services and products for IT, governance, risk and compliance, and cybersecurity, keeping them operating efficiently, compliant, and safe from attacks.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103006324/en/
CONTACT: ISOutsource
Mark Pendolino
(800) 240-2821
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING
SOURCE: ISOutsource
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/03/2021 06:26 PM/DISC: 11/03/2021 06:26 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103006324/en