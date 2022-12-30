FILE - Members of the Israeli Druze minority mourn around the body of Tiran Fero, 17, during his funeral in Daliyat al-Carmel, Israel, on Nov. 24, 2022. Israel’s military says its prosecutor has filed indictments against two soldiers who allegedly hurled an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank last month. The indictment announced Thursday, Dec. 29, said the two soldiers acted out of revenge for the kidnapping of the body of an Israeli schoolboy in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin on Nov. 22.