North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.