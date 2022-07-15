FILE - Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Sadigura Hasidic dynasty celebrate the Jewish feast of 'Tu Bishvat' or "New Year of the Trees." as they sit with their rabbis around a long table filled with all kinds of fruits, in the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. In April 2022, the country's communications minister made it easier for the Haredi, or ultra-Orthodox, community, to use the devices without the knowledge of their rabbis, raising tensions within the Haredi community and between them and the rest of Israeli society.