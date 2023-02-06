PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023--
The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), the global leader in personal training certifications, today announced that longtime digital learning expert and seasoned business leader Jim Triandiflou has joined the company as Executive Chairman. Triandiflou has successfully guided the growth of several PE-backed platforms as a CEO and Board Member, and brings invaluable experience, a proven playbook of value creation and deep focus on talent to ISSA. In addition, Eash Sundaram, former Chief Digital Officer at JetBlue and Tailwind Capital Operating Executive, has joined the Board of Directors of ISSA.
“We are pleased to welcome Jim and Eash to the company at this pivotal time in our growth.” said Andrew Wyant, ISSA’s CEO. “Their expertise will be immensely valuable for our members and stakeholders as we continue our expansion to new wellness verticals and market segments. Most recently, ISSA launched its Yoga 200 course, which is Yoga Alliance certified, as well as a new training for Health Coaches, a rapidly expanding market. We also acquired the Functional Aging Institute and Revolution Running in the second half of 2022. We are building a next generation platform to improve the experience of individuals and businesses in their pursuit of wellness training solutions, and both Jim and Eash have track records of scaling world-class organizations to help in our journey.”
Jim brings deep knowledge in online learning to ISSA, but also a passion for talent development. He is a four-time CEO of venture / PE-backed companies, most recently serving as CEO of insightsoftware, a private-equity backed software company focused on financial reporting and solutions for the Office of the CFO. Jim was previously CEO of Relias, the leader in online training and performance solutions for the healthcare industry. Jim also served previously on the Board of NAVEX Global, Dude Solutions, Envisage, and several other corporations and non-profit entities including the Special Olympics of North Carolina.
“The mission of ISSA to help individuals obtain gainful employment and live longer, healthier lives aligns with my passion in professional training and I could not be more excited to join ISSA as Executive Chairman. I look forward to working with Andrew and the team to build a world class organization and help ISSA fulfill its mission.” said Triandiflou. “The company has been on a remarkable trajectory, with annualized growth of more than 30% over the past four years. I view ISSA as in its early expansion relative to the opportunity available in wellness training and certification.”
Eash is a proven visionary with deep expertise across software development, enterprise technology, and product innovation. He is an Operating Executive of Tailwind Capital and Director of several publicly-traded and privately-held companies. Eash’s career includes nearly a decade as Chief Digital & Technology Officer for JetBlue. His insights and leadership will be invaluable as ISSA continues its technology investment under Tailwind’s ownership.
About the International Sports Sciences Association
The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is a global leader in the personal training certification industry. For more than 30 years, ISSA has been committed to providing innovative and science-based fitness education that creates a pathway for people to pursue their passion. In addition to their Personal Training Certification, ISSA offers 24 fitness & wellness specializations, including senior fitness, exercise therapy, and corrective exercise. To date, ISSA has educated more than 400,000 students across 174 countries, all while creating additional opportunities to promote a healthier world: www.ISSAonline.com.
About Tailwind Capital
Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with a sector-focused approach to investing in U.S. lower middle market services companies within Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind’s value creation model is centered on its Buy and Build investment strategy, which seeks to scale lower middle market businesses through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since inception, Tailwind has invested $4 billion in over 250 acquisitions, including 51 platform companies and over 200 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.
