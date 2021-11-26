SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF), 'Atlantic' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, has issued the unlisted options set out below to a New York based proprietary research and capital markets advisory firm focused on the lithium-ion battery materials supply chain which the Company has engaged to assist with enhancing awareness of Atlantic in the US equity markets.
Unlisted Options
|Number of Options
|Strike Price
|Term to Expiry
|1,000,000
|30 pence
|18 August 2023
|1,000,000
|40 pence
|18 August 2023
|1,000,000
|50 pence
|18 August 2023
The Company will commence trading on the OTCQX market under its new ticker 'ALLIF' with effect from today, 26th November 2021.
Notes to Editors:
About Atlantic Lithium
Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.
The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine. The project is fully funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product. A robust Scoping Study indicates Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$1.5bn.
Atlantic holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.
