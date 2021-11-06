TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University's newly renovated Hulman Center will soon be outfitted with high-resolution video boards thanks to a $2 million gift from the Hulman-George family.
School officials announced the family's gift Thursday and said the new video boards will be a vast improvement on the Hulman Center's current video boards, which have been in use for 13 years.
The new video boards are expected to be operational in spring or early summer 2022 at the 10,200-seat multi-purpose arena, the Tribune-Star reported.
ISU President Deborah Curtis thanked the Hulman-George family for the gift that will enhance the Terre Haute campus' longtime venue.
“We are so grateful that they have decided to support this spectacular addition to the building that carries their name," she said in a statement.
The new video boards will come from Daktronics, a top supplier of audiovisual systems for sports, business and transportation, the university said.
The Hulman Center, which opened in 1973, recently underwent a $50 million renovation that was completed in 2020. The renovation included new restrooms and concession stands, a new exterior façade and a glass entrance on the arena's south end that's added square footage for events and meetings.