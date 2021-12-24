CHICAGO — Half a day after SWAT teams combed through Oakbrook Center in the wake of a gunfight that left four people injured, a flock of Christmas Eve shoppers filled the upscale mall’s promenades, unfazed by the burst of violence.
“I wasn’t scared to come today,” Chicagoan Justin Lewis said. “I believe in God, so I said a prayer before I came. Sometimes you’ve just got to take that leap of faith and come out and do what you’ve got to do.”
As of midday Oak Brook police were still looking for a man who allegedly participated in a Thursday evening shootout amid a crowd of holiday shoppers. Police Chief James Kruger said the confrontation, which was captured on video, appeared to be a chance encounter.
Witnesses told police as many as 15 shots had been fired, though Kruger could not confirm that number. One of the alleged combatants was shot four times in his legs and lower back, he said, and three women who were apparent bystanders were hit by stray bullets.
The man came out of surgery Thursday night, and the women’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, Kruger said.
Detectives recovered two pistols at the scene. Aside from the injured man, police also took into custody a man who was accompanying the second alleged gunman. An hours-long search of the mall, carried out while shoppers and employees hid in backrooms, did not result in the second alleged gunman’s capture.
Police said it was the first shooting at the mall since 2013, when a jewelry store security guard shot a man who was trying to steal Rolex watches. The men involved in Thursday’s shooting were in their early 30s and from Chicago, police spokesman Sgt. Reid Foltyniewicz said.
The DuPage County state’s attorney had not announced any charges related to the case as of midday Friday.
Police said Oakbrook Center had already beefed up its law enforcement presence after a highly publicized looting of the Louis Vuitton boutique in November. In that incident, 14 people burst into the store and carried off $120,000 worth of designer merchandise.
Foltyniewicz said the case is still being investigated.
Kruger said police would be out in force Friday, but their presence was not overwhelming. Only a few uniformed Oak Brook officers could be seen throughout the mall, along with security guards in black and neon yellow jackets. Two police SUVs stood sentinel near the Macy’s department store.
Though most of the shopping center’s stores were open as usual, with lines snaking out of luxury boutiques like Tiffany and Gucci, about a dozen were closed or had cut their hours, with some posting signs that cited “last night’s unfortunate incident.”
Lindsay Kahn, spokeswoman for mall owner Brookfield Properties, said 85% to 90% of the shopping center’s tenants were open Friday, including all of the anchor stores.
“Traffic has been good,” she said. “It has been typical of previous years’ Christmas Eve traffic.”
The AMC movie theater opened several hours late, much to the surprise of would-be filmgoers like Juan Carlos Flores, who brought his family from Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood to catch an 11 a.m. showing of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Flores said he knew nothing about Thursday’s shooting until he arrived, and considered it an unfortunate sign of the times.
“We come out here just to feel a little more safe,” he said while pondering his family’s next move. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen today. The city’s going wild, and it’s leaking out from the city over here.”
Bob and Radika Jungwirth of Downers Grove, though, said they had no apprehension about visiting the mall after the shootout.
“We view last night’s incident as something very rare,” Bob Jungwirth said. “It doesn’t scare me away from Oakbrook Center. It could have happened across the street from my house.”
“It’s safe, I believe,” Radika Jungwirth added. “What else can we do? Just come out and enjoy the holiday and get last-minute gifts.”
Relaxing on a bench as Mariah Carey’s inescapable holiday song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” played on the mall’s sound system, Gina Wicklas, of Glen Ellyn, said the heightened police presence and the unlikelihood of a second round of violence gave her confidence that all would be well Friday.
Her family has a Christmas Eve tradition where they shop for each other at the mall, followed by lunch and church, and she said it was important to carry on and not to give into anxiety.
“You have to just keep going and live your life, try to make the world as beautiful a place as you can and push back fears,” she said. “So we’re here.”
(Chicago Tribune reporters Rosemary Sobol, Robert Channick and Shanzeh Ahmad contributed.)
