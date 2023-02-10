FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a meeting with Albanian Defense Minister Niko Peleshi at the Pentagon, Jan. 26, 2023, in Washington. Within hours of an Air Force F-22 downing a giant Chinese balloon that had crossed the United States, Austin reached out to his Chinese counterpart via a special crisis line, aiming for a quick general-to-general talk that could explain things and ease tensions. But Austin's effort on Feb. 4 fell flat, when Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe declined to get on the line, the Pentagon says.