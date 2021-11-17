It’s (almost) Time! Best Buy’s Black Friday Starts This Friday, Nov. 19

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
We made our own calendar this year and decided not to wait until after the turkey dinner to start the shopping engines. That’s right – Black Friday at Best Buy starts this Friday, Nov. 19.
Best Buy kicks off Black Friday this Friday, Nov. 19 (Photo: Best Buy)
If you haven’t started your holiday shopping yet, get ready. We have thousands of great deals on the hottest tech of the season and tons of ways to quickly get them. Whether you’re shopping in store, on the app, or on BestBuy.com and no matter if you chose to pick up your order from the store or have it shipped to your doorstep, we've got you covered.
And if you’re still not quite sure what to get that special someone, we’ve got you covered with loads of gift ideas. (For those of you shopping for kiddos this year, check out our 2021 Toy Guide.)
Black Friday deals available this Friday, Nov. 19
Here are some deals you’ll find starting this Friday, Nov. 19:
- Chromebooks as low as $99
- Save up to $500 on select Samsung laptops
- $249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor
- $169 for Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (save $180)
- $699.99 for a Samsung 65-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K Smart Tizen TV (save $100)
- $599.99 for a Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $150)
- $1,799.99 for LG 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV (save $300)
- $129.99 for a Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY audio (save $150)
- Save up to $100 on select Fitbit Smartwatches and Activity Trackers
- $24.99 for a Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote (save $25)
- $199 for Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds (save $80)
- $199.99 for Bose Sleepbuds II (save $50)
- Save up to $200 on select Therabody recovery products
- Save up to 50% on Google smart home and smart security products
- $649.99 for a Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum (save $200)
- $179.99 for a Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven (save $90)
- Save up to $1,000 on select electric scooters, e-bikes and mopeds
- $899.99 for a Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill (save $900)
- Amazon smart speakers and displays starting at $19.99
- $41.99 for a Ring Video Doorbell wired, plus get a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen (save 30%)
- $449.99 for a GoPro Hero10 in black (save $50 and receive $50 gift card)
- $1,999.99 for a Sony Alpha a7 III 28-70 kit (save $200)
- Get up to a $200 Best Buy Gift Card with purchase of a major appliance
- Save up to 40% off on select Star Wars LEGO building sets
- $50 Best Buy gift card with purchase of a Withings Scanwatch
Wait, there’s more!
We’re also releasing even more hot deals throughout the week, including:
- Sunday, Nov. 21:
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
- Free $50 Best Buy e-Gift Card with Oculus Quest 2 headset
- $399.99 for a Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum (save $100)
- $219.99 for a KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer (save $280)
- Wednesday, Nov. 24:
- Save $150 on select MacBook Air models
- Thursday, Nov. 25:
- Save $50 on Beats Studio Buds
Holiday hours
Black Friday deals will be available both online and in stores this year. Here are this year’s store hours for the week ahead, and just a reminder, we’re closed on Thanksgiving again this year. i
- Friday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 20: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 21: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 24: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Thanksgiving, Nov. 25: CLOSED
- Black Friday, Nov. 26: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 28: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Member Mondays
My Best Buy ® and Best Buy Totaltech™ members will still have access to exclusive deals, available only to our members and will be notified when these deals are live. My Best Buy is a completely free membership and Best Buy Totaltech membership is $199.99 per year, plus tax, and features great benefits including 24/7 Geek Squad tech support, VIP access to dedicated phone and chat teams, extended 60-day return windows on most products and more. ii
Extended holiday returns
Buy your gifts and other items from Best Buy this holiday season with the peace of mind of easy returns. Many purchases made Oct. 18 through Jan. 2 have an extended return period through Jan. 16. iii
For more holiday updates from Best Buy, follow alonghere.
i Store hours may vary depending on local regulations. See your local store page for exact hours of operation.
ii Best Buy Totaltech terms and conditions apply and are available at BestBuy.com/PlanTerms.
iii More information on our extended returns policy at BestBuy.com/Returns.
