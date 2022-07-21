North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.