FILE - Leader of The League party, Matteo Salvini, speaks at a party's rally in Pontida, northern Italy, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Italy’s former firebrand interior minister, Matteo Salvini, is campaigning to get his old job back. Salvini is making a stop Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 on Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa, the gateway to tens of thousands of migrants arriving in Italy each year across the perilous central Mediterranean Sea. Salvini is sounding the alarm that the migrant reception center on the island is overcrowded to the breaking point.