Iterative Scopes, a pioneer in precision medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that its artificial intelligence platforms will be featured in three abstract presentations at the upcoming Digestive Disease Week 2022 (DDW 2022). The meeting will take place virtually and onsite at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA, from May 21 to May 24.
Experts in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and artificial intelligence (AI) will present two abstracts discussing data on the company’s endoscopic scoring algorithms in ulcerative colitis (UC), a condition included in the umbrella of IBD, developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company.
The data are drawn from an innovative partnership between Iterative Scopes and Lilly, focusing on studying the effectiveness of machine learning (ML) models to automatically score endoscopic disease severity in UC. Progress in IBD research is hindered by variability in the human interpretation of endoscopic severity. This unique ML approach incorporates novel methods of interpreting and integrating visual data into the assessment of clinical trial endoscopic endpoints. This data has the potential to be considered as a substitute to human central readers, which may reduce clinical trial costs and accelerate IBD research.
Aasma Shaukat, MD, MPH, Robert M. and Mary H. Glickman Professor of Medicine and Gastroenterology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and a leader of the Iterative Scopes advisory board, will present the first publicly available registration trial data on SKOUT™, the company’s automated polyp detection algorithm for colorectal cancer screening, in a plenary session on “Late-Breaking Clinical Science Abstracts.” The plenary sessions at DDW are the forum for highlighting some of the year’s best research abstracts as determined by the conference organizers. In her discussion, Dr. Shaukat will highlight results of a multicentered, randomized clinical trial in the US assessing whether SKOUT is superior to standard colonoscopy in increasing the adenomas per colonoscopy.
SKOUT has a pending 510(k) and is not available for sale in the United States. SKOUT received its CE Mark certification in 2021.
“We founded Iterative Scopes four years ago to change the trajectory of GI drug development and clinical care, and we are extremely excited to share results of Iterative Scopes’ work in applying cutting edge, computational approaches towards achieving this goal,” said Jonathan Ng, MBBS, the founder and CEO of Iterative Scopes. “We are excited to share our work with the clinical community at DDW, through these presentations and the other events surrounding DDW.”
Iterative Scopes Presentations at DDW 2022:
Endoscopic Scoring Solutions in Ulcerative Colitis
Title: “Can a single central reader provide a reliable ground truth (GT) for training a machine learning (ML) model that predicts endoscopic disease activity in ulcerative colitis (UC)?”
Date & Time: May 21, 5:15-5:30 PM PDT
Session Type: Research Forum
Presenter: Klaus Gottlieb, MD, JD (Senior Medical Fellow, Lilly)
Presentation No: 278
Location: Room: 23 - San Diego Convention Center
Title: “Development of a novel ulcerative colitis (UC) endoscopic activity prediction model using machine learning (ML)”
Date & Time; May 23, 12:30-1:30 PM PDT
Session Type: Poster
Presenter: David T. Rubin, MD (Joseph B. Kirsner Professor of Medicine and Chief, Section of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, UChicago Medicine and Chair of Iterative Scopes Advisory Board)
Presentation No: Mo 1639
Location: Poster Hall - San Diego Convention Center
SKOUT, Polyp Detection in Colonoscopy
Title: “Increased Adenoma Detection with the use of a novel computer aided detection device, SKOUT TM: Results of a multicenter randomized clinical trial in the US”
Date & Time: May 24, 8:15-8:30 AM PDT
Session Type: Plenary
Presenter: Aasma Shaukat, MD, MPH (Robert M and Mary H. Glickman Professor of Medicine and Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, NYU Grossman School of Medicine and a leader of Iterative Scopes Advisory Board)
Presentation No: 5095
Location: Room 3 - San Diego Convention Center
Iterative Scopes was founded in 2017 as a spin out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) by Dr. Ng, a physician-entrepreneur, who developed the company’s foundational concepts while he was in school at MIT and Harvard. In December 2021, the company and its investors closed a $150 million Series B financing, which attracted a roster of A-list venture capitalists, big pharmaceutical companies’ venture arms, and individual leaders in healthcare.
About Iterative Scopes
Iterative Scopes is a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence-based precision medicine for gastroenterology with the aim of helping to optimize clinical trials investigating treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The technology is also designed to potentially enhance colorectal cancer screenings. Its powerful, proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies have the potential to improve the accuracy and consistency of endoscopy readings. Iterative Scopes is initially applying these advances to impact polyp detection for colorectal cancer screenings and working to standardize disease severity characterization for inflammatory bowel disease. Longer term, the company plans to establish more meaningful endpoints for GI diseases, which may be better predictors of therapeutic response and disease outcomes. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
About Digestive Disease Week® (DDW)
Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and virtual meeting from May 21-24, 2022. The meeting showcases more than 5,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.
