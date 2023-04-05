FILE - China's Peng Shuai reacts during her first round singles match against Japan's Nao Hibino at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 21, 2020. The International Tennis Federation will play tournaments in 2023 in China despite no known resolution to the case of Chinese doubles player Peng. Peng disappeared from pubic view shortly after accusing a former high-ranking Communist Party official — in a web posting in November of 2021 — of sexual assault.