GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2023--
ITG Brands, a member of the Imperial Brands PLC family, announced the acquisition of a range of nicotine pouches from Canada-based manufacturer TJP Labs to enable future entrance into the modern oral nicotine market.
ITG Brands currently manufactures a diverse range of cigarettes, cigars and vapor products. While Imperial Brands markets modern oral products in select European markets under the Zone X and Skruf brands, the acquisition will enable ITG Brands’ first offering in the modern oral nicotine market in the United States.
“This is an opportunity to expand our next generation product offerings in the U.S. and to be able to offer our legal adult consumers a wider range of product options,” said Kim Reed, President and CEO of ITG Brands. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with TJP Labs.”
Following consumer market research and rebranding, ITG Brands will launch its new modern oral offering in early 2024.
About ITG Brands
ITG Brands is America’s third-largest tobacco company and a member of the globally recognized Imperial Brands PLC family. We are part of a rich heritage of winning in the marketplace through forward thinking and operational integrity. ITG Brands is proud to offer some of the best-known cigarette, cigar and vape products in the world. For more information, visit itgbrands.com.
About TJP Labs
TJP Labs Inc is North America's leading full-service contract manufacturer of premier next generation products, focusing on modern oral nicotine pouches and oral delivery solutions for caffeine and other nutraceutical products. For more information, visit tjplabs.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623789206/en/
CONTACT: Alexandra Wich
Director, External Communications
ITG Brands
202-740-7380
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TOBACCO RETAIL
SOURCE: ITG Brands
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/23/2023 07:20 AM/DISC: 06/23/2023 07:20 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623789206/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.