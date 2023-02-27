LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 27, 2023--

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2022. Highlights for the quarter and full year include:

  • Quarterly and full year revenue of $467 million and $1.8 billion;
  • Quarterly and full year gross margin of 30.1% and 29.1%;
  • Quarterly GAAP net income of $22 million and a full year loss of $(10) million;
  • Quarterly GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.49 and a full year loss per share of $(0.22);
  • Quarterly and full year non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.71 and $1.13;
  • Quarterly and full year adjusted EBITDA of $34 million and $95 million; and
  • Total backlog of $4.6 billion.

"Strong market demand continued in the fourth quarter with our total backlog setting a new record for the third consecutive quarter,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO.

“Our fourth quarter results were a step in the right direction. The supply environment remains volatile but is showing signs of improvement.”

Summary of Fourth Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total revenue of $467 million decreased 4% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, or flat excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Revenue declined due to the sale of the C&I gas business in our Device Solutions segment, offset by higher sales in the Network Solutions and Outcomes segments.

Outcomes revenue increased 4% driven by higher software license and product sales, partially offset by the decline in EMEA prepay business. Networked Solutions revenue increased 14% primarily due to higher volume and improved pricing. Device Solutions revenue decreased (36%). Normalized for the sale of the C&I gas business and changes in foreign exchange rates, Devices revenue was down (11%).

Gross Margin

Consolidated gross margin of 30.1% increased 510 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by favorable mix, partially offset by elevated component costs.

Operating Income (loss), Net Income (loss) and Earnings (loss) per Share (EPS)

GAAP operating income of $12 million compared with an operating loss of $(107) million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to lower GAAP operating expenses driven by less restructuring and divestiture activities. The increase was also driven by higher gross profit in Q4 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income of $25 million compared with non-GAAP operating loss of $(7) million in 2021. The increase was due to higher gross profit and lower non-GAAP operating expenses.

GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $22 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $(59) million, or $(1.30) per share, in 2021. The increase in net income and EPS was primarily due to higher GAAP operating income, partially offset by a lower tax benefit.

Non-GAAP net income was $32 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared with $34 million, or $0.75 per diluted share in 2021. The decrease was due to a prior year non-GAAP tax benefit driven by the impact of certain transfers of business activities and assets, partially offset by higher non-GAAP operating income.

Cash Flow

In the fourth quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $(13) million compared with $14 million in 2021. Free cash flow was $(18) million compared with $7 million in the prior year. The decrease in cash flow was due to working capital outflow, partially offset by higher non-GAAP EBITDA.

Other Measures

Bookings in the fourth quarter totaled $898 million driving a book to bill ratio of 1.9 to 1. Ending total backlog is at a new record level of $4.6 billion, at the end of the quarter.

Financial Guidance

Itron’s guidance for the full year 2023 is as follows:

  • Revenue between $1.85 and $1.95 billion
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $0.70 and $1.10

Guidance assumes an average euro to U.S. dollar foreign currency exchange rate of $1.05 in 2023, diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 45.7 million for the year, and a non-GAAP effective tax rate for the year of approximately 28%.

Given the supply environment, our outlook for the first quarter of 2023 is as follows:

  • Revenue between $460 and $475 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $0.05 and $0.15

A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring and acquisition and integration related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period.

Other Events

The company announced a new restructuring plan to optimize global supply chain and manufacturing operations and to reduce company overhead.

Earnings Conference Call

Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and guidance contained in this release at 10 a.m. EST on Feb. 27, 2023. The call will be webcast in a listen-only mode. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and will be accessible on Itron’s website at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through Mar. 4, 2023 and may be accessed on the company's website at http://investors.itron.com/events.cfm.

About Itron

Itron ® enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron ® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains, contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws and regulations, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors that are more fully described inPart I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included inour Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

ITRON, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenues

$

392,744

 

$

412,725

 

 

$

1,500,243

 

$

1,678,195

 

Service revenues

 

74,747

 

 

72,912

 

 

 

295,321

 

 

303,377

 

Total revenues

 

467,491

 

 

485,637

 

 

 

1,795,564

 

 

1,981,572

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Product cost of revenues

 

283,836

 

 

322,307

 

 

 

1,102,475

 

 

1,231,230

 

Services cost of revenues

 

42,857

 

 

42,043

 

 

 

170,900

 

 

177,173

 

Total cost of revenues

 

326,693

 

 

364,350

 

 

 

1,273,375

 

 

1,408,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

140,798

 

 

121,287

 

 

 

522,189

 

 

573,169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Sales, general and administrative

 

77,729

 

 

78,546

 

 

 

290,453

 

 

300,520

 

Research and development

 

46,627

 

 

49,856

 

 

 

185,098

 

 

197,235

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

6,266

 

 

8,887

 

 

 

25,717

 

 

35,801

 

Restructuring

 

(2,528

)

 

55,453

 

 

 

(13,625

)

 

54,623

 

Loss on sale of businesses

 

323

 

 

36,015

 

 

 

3,505

 

 

64,289

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,480

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

128,417

 

 

228,757

 

 

 

529,628

 

 

652,468

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

12,381

 

 

(107,470

)

 

 

(7,439

)

 

(79,299

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

1,266

 

 

231

 

 

 

2,633

 

 

1,557

 

Interest expense

 

(1,793

)

 

(1,531

)

 

 

(6,724

)

 

(28,638

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(1,073

)

 

(746

)

 

 

(4,213

)

 

(17,430

)

Total other income (expense)

 

(1,600

)

 

(2,046

)

 

 

(8,304

)

 

(44,511

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

10,781

 

 

(109,516

)

 

 

(15,743

)

 

(123,810

)

Income tax benefit

 

11,169

 

 

51,093

 

 

 

6,196

 

 

45,512

 

Net income (loss)

 

21,950

 

 

(58,423

)

 

 

(9,547

)

 

(78,298

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(262

)

 

443

 

 

 

185

 

 

2,957

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc.

$

22,212

 

$

(58,866

)

 

$

(9,732

)

$

(81,255

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share - Basic

$

0.49

 

$

(1.30

)

 

$

(0.22

)

$

(1.83

)

Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted

$

0.49

 

$

(1.30

)

 

$

(0.22

)

$

(1.83

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic

 

45,179

 

 

45,246

 

 

 

45,101

 

 

44,301

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

 

45,419

 

 

45,246

 

 

 

45,101

 

 

44,301

 

ITRON, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Product revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Device Solutions

$

99,142

 

$

154,295

 

 

$

433,354

 

$

635,103

 

Networked Solutions

 

270,798

 

 

238,134

 

 

 

1,002,156

 

 

974,531

 

Outcomes

 

22,804

 

 

20,296

 

 

 

64,733

 

 

68,561

 

Total Company

$

392,744

 

$

412,725

 

 

$

1,500,243

 

$

1,678,195

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Device Solutions

$

1,190

 

$

2,827

 

 

$

5,356

 

$

10,001

 

Networked Solutions

 

30,316

 

 

26,627

 

 

 

117,112

 

 

118,100

 

Outcomes

 

43,241

 

 

43,458

 

 

 

172,853

 

 

175,276

 

Total Company

$

74,747

 

$

72,912

 

 

$

295,321

 

$

303,377

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Device Solutions

$

100,332

 

$

157,122

 

 

$

438,710

 

$

645,104

 

Networked Solutions

 

301,114

 

 

264,761

 

 

 

1,119,268

 

 

1,092,631

 

Outcomes

 

66,045

 

 

63,754

 

 

 

237,586

 

 

243,837

 

Total Company

$

467,491

 

$

485,637

 

 

$

1,795,564

 

$

1,981,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

Device Solutions

$

11,289

 

$

14,127

 

 

$

61,778

 

$

99,355

 

Networked Solutions

 

98,820

 

 

80,006

 

 

 

361,975

 

 

378,633

 

Outcomes

 

30,689

 

 

27,154

 

 

 

98,436

 

 

95,181

 

Total Company

$

140,798

 

$

121,287

 

 

$

522,189

 

$

573,169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

Device Solutions

$

2,600

 

$

3,433

 

 

$

26,703

 

$

57,217

 

Networked Solutions

 

70,339

 

 

49,363

 

 

 

248,268

 

 

254,434

 

Outcomes

 

17,458

 

 

15,984

 

 

 

46,247

 

 

50,631

 

Corporate unallocated

 

(78,016

)

 

(176,250

)

 

 

(328,657

)

 

(441,581

)

Total Company

$

12,381

 

$

(107,470

)

 

$

(7,439

)

$

(79,299

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITRON, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

202,007

 

$

162,579

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

280,435

 

 

298,459

 

Inventories

 

228,701

 

 

165,799

 

Other current assets

 

118,441

 

 

123,092

 

Total current assets

 

829,584

 

 

749,929

 

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

140,123

 

 

163,184

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

211,982

 

 

181,472

 

Other long-term assets

 

39,901

 

 

42,178

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

52,826

 

 

65,523

 

Intangible assets, net

 

64,941

 

 

92,529

 

Goodwill

 

1,038,721

 

 

1,098,975

 

Total assets

$

2,378,078

 

$

2,393,790

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Accounts payable

$

237,178

 

$

193,129

 

Other current liabilities

 

42,869

 

 

81,253

 

Wages and benefits payable

 

89,431

 

 

113,532

 

Taxes payable

 

15,324

 

 

12,208

 

Current portion of warranty

 

18,203

 

 

18,406

 

Unearned revenue

 

95,567

 

 

82,816

 

Total current liabilities

 

498,572

 

 

501,344

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

452,526

 

 

450,228

 

Long-term warranty

 

7,495

 

 

13,616

 

Pension benefit obligation

 

57,839

 

 

87,863

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

833

 

 

2,000

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

44,370

 

 

57,314

 

Other long-term obligations

 

124,887

 

 

138,666

 

Total liabilities

 

1,186,522

 

 

1,251,031

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

Common stock

 

1,788,479

 

 

1,779,775

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

 

(94,674

)

 

(148,098

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(525,332

)

 

(515,600

)

Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity

 

1,168,473

 

 

1,116,077

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

23,083

 

 

26,682

 

Total equity

 

1,191,556

 

 

1,142,759

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,378,078

 

$

2,393,790

 

ITRON, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Year Ended

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Operating activities

 

 

Net loss

$

(9,547

)

$

(78,298

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

66,763

 

 

84,153

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

 

16,257

 

 

17,107

 

Stock-based compensation

 

21,881

 

 

23,618

 

Amortization of prepaid debt fees

 

3,499

 

 

18,253

 

Deferred taxes, net

 

(32,635

)

 

(85,574

)

Loss on sale of businesses

 

3,505

 

 

64,289

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

 

 

 

10,000

 

Goodwill impairment

 

38,480

 

 

 

Restructuring, non-cash

 

(624

)

 

8,744

 

Other adjustments, net

 

11,678

 

 

2,930

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and sale of businesses:

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

5,064

 

 

60,242

 

Inventories

 

(68,124

)

 

(3,721

)

Other current assets

 

(16,695

)

 

41,461

 

Other long-term assets

 

(5,436

)

 

4,515

 

Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable

 

45,085

 

 

(23,330

)

Wages and benefits payable

 

(21,749

)

 

30,915

 

Unearned revenue

 

18,466

 

 

(29,366

)

Warranty

 

(5,497

)

 

(8,169

)

Restructuring

 

(40,981

)

 

15,967

 

Other operating, net

 

(4,890

)

 

1,058

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

24,500

 

 

154,794

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

Net proceeds related to the sale of businesses

 

55,933

 

 

3,142

 

Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment

 

(19,747

)

 

(34,682

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

 

23

 

 

(8,670

)

Other investing, net

 

4,307

 

 

5,326

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

40,516

 

 

(34,884

)

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings

 

 

 

460,000

 

Payments on debt

 

 

 

(946,094

)

Issuance of common stock

 

3,452

 

 

5,080

 

Proceeds from common stock offering

 

 

 

389,419

 

Proceeds from sale of warrants

 

 

 

45,349

 

Purchases of convertible note hedge contracts

 

 

 

(84,139

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(16,972

)

 

(8,028

)

Prepaid debt fees

 

(697

)

 

(12,031

)

Other financing, net

 

(4,520

)

 

(2,443

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(18,737

)

 

(152,887

)

 

 

 

Less: Cash classified within assets held for sale

 

 

 

(9,750

)

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(6,851

)

 

(1,627

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

39,428

 

 

(44,354

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

162,579

 

 

206,933

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

202,007

 

$

162,579

 

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of businesses, strategic initiative expenses, software project impairment, Russian currency translation write-off, goodwill impairment, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expensesand non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of businesses, strategic initiative expenses, software project impairment, Russian currency translation write-off, goodwill impairment, and acquisition and integration. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income (loss) excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of businesses, strategic initiative expenses, software project impairment, Russian currency translation write-off, goodwill impairment, and acquisition and integration. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net incomeand non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, debt extinguishment, restructuring, loss on sale of businesses, strategic initiative expenses, software project impairment, Russian currency translation write-off, goodwill impairment, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the convertible note hedge transaction entered into in connection with the 0% Convertible Notes due 2026 issued in March 2021. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, debt extinguishment, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of businesses, strategic initiative expenses, software project impairment, Russian currency translation write-off, goodwill impairment, acquisition and integration, and (c) excluding income tax benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income (loss).

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The accompanying tables have more detail on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

ITRON, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

128,417

 

$

228,757

 

 

$

529,628

 

$

652,468

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(6,266

)

 

(8,887

)

 

 

(25,717

)

 

(35,801

)

Restructuring

 

2,528

 

 

(55,453

)

 

 

13,625

 

 

(54,623

)

Loss on sale of businesses

 

(323

)

 

(36,015

)

 

 

(3,505

)

 

(64,289

)

Strategic initiative

 

 

 

 

 

 

(675

)

 

 

Software project impairment

 

(8,719

)

 

 

 

 

(8,719

)

 

 

Russian currency translation write-off

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,885

)

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

(38,480

)

 

 

Acquisition and integration

 

(136

)

 

(519

)

 

 

(506

)

 

(151

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

115,501

 

$

127,883

 

 

$

463,766

 

$

497,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

12,381

 

$

(107,470

)

 

$

(7,439

)

$

(79,299

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

6,266

 

 

8,887

 

 

 

25,717

 

 

35,801

 

Restructuring

 

(2,528

)

 

55,453

 

 

 

(13,625

)

 

54,623

 

Loss on sale of businesses

 

323

 

 

36,015

 

 

 

3,505

 

 

64,289

 

Strategic initiative

 

 

 

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

Software project impairment

 

8,719

 

 

 

 

 

8,719

 

 

 

Russian currency translation write-off

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,885

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,480

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration

 

136

 

 

519

 

 

 

506

 

 

151

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

25,297

 

$

(6,596

)

 

$

58,423

 

$

75,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc.

$

22,212

 

$

(58,866

)

 

$

(9,732

)

$

(81,255

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

6,266

 

 

8,887

 

 

 

25,717

 

 

35,801

 

Amortization of debt placement fees

 

845

 

 

826

 

 

 

3,323

 

 

18,078

 

Debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,681

 

Restructuring

 

(2,528

)

 

55,453

 

 

 

(13,625

)

 

54,623

 

Loss on sale of businesses

 

323

 

 

36,015

 

 

 

3,505

 

 

64,289

 

Strategic initiative

 

 

 

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

Software project impairment

 

8,719

 

 

 

 

 

8,719

 

 

 

Russian currency translation write-off

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,885

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,480

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration

 

136

 

 

519

 

 

 

506

 

 

151

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(3,803

)

 

(8,774

)

 

 

(8,466

)

 

(25,265

)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.

$

32,170

 

$

34,060

 

 

$

50,987

 

$

78,103

 

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.71

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

1.13

 

$

1.75

 

Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

 

45,419

 

 

45,469

 

 

 

45,305

 

 

44,617

 

TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc.

$

22,212

 

$

(58,866

)

 

$

(9,732

)

$

(81,255

)

Interest income

 

(1,266

)

 

(231

)

 

 

(2,633

)

 

(1,557

)

Interest expense

 

1,793

 

 

1,531

 

 

 

6,724

 

 

28,638

 

Income tax benefit

 

(11,169

)

 

(51,093

)

 

 

(6,196

)

 

(45,512

)

Debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,681

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

16,151

 

 

19,901

 

 

 

66,763

 

 

84,153

 

Restructuring

 

(2,528

)

 

55,453

 

 

 

(13,625

)

 

54,623

 

Loss on sale of businesses

 

323

 

 

36,015

 

 

 

3,505

 

 

64,289

 

Strategic initiative

 

 

 

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

Software project impairment

 

8,719

 

 

 

 

 

8,719

 

 

 

Russian currency translation write-off

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,885

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,480

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration

 

136

 

 

519

 

 

 

506

 

 

151

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,371

 

$

3,229

 

 

$

95,071

 

$

115,211

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FREE CASH FLOW

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(13,030

)

$

13,647

 

 

$

24,500

 

$

154,794

 

Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment

 

(4,861

)

 

(6,901

)

 

 

(19,747

)

 

(34,682

)

Free Cash Flow

$

(17,891

)

$

6,746

 

 

$

4,753

 

$

120,112

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005147/en/

CONTACT: Itron, Inc.

David Means

Director, Investor Relations

(737) 242-8448

david.means@itron.com

