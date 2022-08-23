North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A few showers this morning, becoming a steady light rain during the afternoon hours. High near 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.