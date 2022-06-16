An Amtrak sign at the Burlington Station in Burlington, Vt., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. On Thursday, june 16, 2022 the Vermont Agency of Transportation Announced that Ethan Allen Express service between Burlington and New York City would begin on July 29. Since it began operations in the 1990s, the Ethan Allen Express has traveled between New York and Rutland. Vermont officials have worked for decades to restore passenger rail service between Rutland and Burlington.