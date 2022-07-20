NEW YORK — A-listers from near and far crowded a Manhattan church on Wednesday for the funeral of socialite and businesswoman Ivana Trump, who died last week after a fall down the stairs of her Upper East Side townhouse.
Friends and family of Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s first wife, filled St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church for a private Mass.
Ivana Trump’s three children with the former president, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, were in attendance, as well as the former president, who came in through a side entrance with his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron.
Mourners and onlookers who could not get in the packed church lined the streets outside and endured the blazing sun.
A mother and daughter stood across the street holding small American flags.
“I think it’s very important to pay respects to a woman who wasn’t just Donald Trump’s ex-wife,” said Sophie Sassoon, who also lives on the Upper East Side. “She was an independent, successful businesswoman who raised three bright, intelligent and unentitled children who should be role models that people want to emulate. As a single mother I identify with a single, smart businesswoman.”
“I’m interested to pay my respects and I like Trump as well,” said Rebecca Sassoon, 79, who was visiting from Israel. “He did a great job for the country.”
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were seen Wednesday morning taking a pensive break from a Central Park jog before the ceremony.
Despite a headline-grabbing, acrimonious divorce, Ivana and Donald Trump maintained a cordial and friendly relationship in the years after their split.
Ivana Trump, 73, had even predicted the former real estate tycoon’s political rise, and served as an unofficial adviser.
Authorities determined Ivana’s death was accidental. The city Medical Examiner’s office said she died from blunt force trauma.
Ivana Trump had requested that instead of flowers, attendees make donations to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a nonprofit group that hopes to reduce dog homelessness.
———
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.